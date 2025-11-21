Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $198.93

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.9286.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th.
Molina Healthcare stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $133.40 and a one year high of $359.97.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
