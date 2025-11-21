Financial Analysis: Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Palmer Square Capital BDC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $197.36 million 2.51 $73.65 million $0.98 13.67 Palmer Square Capital BDC $143.51 million 2.63 $47.67 million $0.43 27.81

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Palmer Square Capital BDC. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palmer Square Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palmer Square Capital BDC has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 1 1 3 1 2.67 Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 1 0 2.25

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Palmer Square Capital BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 20.84% 9.76% 4.30% Palmer Square Capital BDC 10.85% 10.77% 4.10%

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Palmer Square Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Palmer Square Capital BDC pays out 334.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Crescent Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Palmer Square Capital BDC on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.