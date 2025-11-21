Creative Planning Purchases 1,019 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Creative Planning boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.9%

DT Midstream stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.83%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

