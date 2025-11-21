Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66,273 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.77%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

