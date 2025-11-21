Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 142.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 20.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 52.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $79.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The company had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

