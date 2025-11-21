Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.04 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 166.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 214.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cfra Research upgraded Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $106.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

