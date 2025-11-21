Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Maplebear by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Maplebear by 2,288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,680. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $392,303.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,715.60. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of CART stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.76 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

