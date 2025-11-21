Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,389 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Doximity by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after buying an additional 261,319 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Doximity by 477.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Doximity by 1,448.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,394.76. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $132,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,103.16. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,580. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DOCS. Bank of America raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

