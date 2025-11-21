Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,189 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in CarMax by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

