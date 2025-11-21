2,746 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,612,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,538,000 after acquiring an additional 110,232 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,223,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.