Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,317 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after buying an additional 227,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 98,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 15.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,289,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,312,000 after acquiring an additional 170,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Zacks Research lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $76.76 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

