Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price target on Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $509,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,102.50. This trade represents a 58.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,113.42. The trade was a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

