Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,491 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

