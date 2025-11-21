10,281 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

