Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May $GMAY

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 13.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.6%

GMAY opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.