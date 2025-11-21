Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.3750.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Lifesci Capital cut Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of -0.35. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 196,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,848.48. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 166,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,591.68. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,253 shares of company stock worth $5,400,989 in the last 90 days. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

