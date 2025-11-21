Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$20.59

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.59.

Several analysts have commented on LUN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cormark lowered Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$24.27 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 6.63%.The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

