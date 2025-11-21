KeyCorp Cuts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $30.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

ACHC stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,898 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,126 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $55,182,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 116.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,246,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after buying an additional 1,208,296 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $29,440,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

