Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BILI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.03 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

NASDAQ BILI opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $26,725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 44,249.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,731,000 after buying an additional 1,343,423 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $11,409,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,819,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,929,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,211,000 after acquiring an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

