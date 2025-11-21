Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th.
Shares of PPC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $57.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
