Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $57.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

