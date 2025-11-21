Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. Zacks Research cut Aviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

AVVIY opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

