Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TNGX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.15% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 642,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,500,342.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,813,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,697,825. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,070,307 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 139.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

