Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Target Price at GBX 409.57

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 409.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 386 to GBX 395 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

SDR opened at GBX 383.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 376.38. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428.80.

In other news, insider Richard Oldfield purchased 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £252.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 350 shares of company stock worth $134,720. Insiders own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

