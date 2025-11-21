Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 770 target price on the stock.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 650 on Tuesday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 488 and a 52-week high of GBX 720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 600.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 592.97. The stock has a market cap of £349.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuller, Smith & Turner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fuller, Smith & Turner will post 29.5042322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Fuller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 651, for a total transaction of £32,550. Also, insider Fred Turner sold 6,896 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435, for a total value of £29,997.60. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller’s has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns.

