Bodycote’s (BOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 845 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 610 to GBX 600 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 700 to GBX 860 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 to GBX 775 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 771.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 602.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 638.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 607.63. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

