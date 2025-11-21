Plus500’s (PLUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,750 price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,304.67.

LON:PLUS opened at GBX 3,044 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,131.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,232.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20. Plus500 has a 1-year low of GBX 2,448 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,492.

Plus500 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

