Plus500’s (PLUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,750 price target on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,304.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on PLUS
Plus500 Trading Up 0.1%
Plus500 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Plus500
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plus500
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.