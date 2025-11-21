HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $10.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIVE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $7.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 37.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,771,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 637,679 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,780,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.