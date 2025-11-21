Brokerages Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $111.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.0625.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 206.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $12,671,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

