A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKBY. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.20). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

