Best Buy’s (BBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 12,486,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,316,450.32. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 99.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $525,120,000 after buying an additional 3,496,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,851,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 998,021 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,475,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2,683.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 667,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.