Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ RPD opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market cap of $899.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,286,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,856 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,136,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after buying an additional 1,142,148 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,172,000 after buying an additional 851,108 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.5% in the third quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 6,502,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,915,000 after buying an additional 772,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.