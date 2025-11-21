Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of CZR opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 265.7% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 126,226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,946,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,284 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

