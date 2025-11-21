Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $47.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.4545.

GLBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-e Online

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 207.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 161,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $2,017,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.