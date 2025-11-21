Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $47.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.4545.
GLBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $63.69.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global-e Online announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
