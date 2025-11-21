CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at $795,253.68. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CONMED by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in CONMED by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. CONMED has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.76 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

