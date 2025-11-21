Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target at $368.77

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.6154.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $314.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $292.97 and a 1 year high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.02.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,632,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $458,662,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,790,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $195,043,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,231,000 after acquiring an additional 462,249 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

