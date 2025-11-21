B. Riley Cuts Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Price Target to $19.00

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBET. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sharplink Gaming to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharplink Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of SBET stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Sharplink Gaming has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $124.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sharplink Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

