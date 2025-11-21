Citigroup Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $52.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 43.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

