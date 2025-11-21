Fundamental Research Reiterates “$5.19” Price Target for Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $478.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%. Energy Vault has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Vault news, Director Dylan Hixon bought 20,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 900,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,124.80. This trade represents a 2.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,934,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,550.02. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 136,200 shares of company stock valued at $308,272 and have sold 200,000 shares valued at $584,000. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,858,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 308,509 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Vault by 579.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 945,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 806,576 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 41.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 687,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

