Analysts Set The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS) Target Price at $260.50

Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Wednesday.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $213.96 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.11.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.41 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 5,450.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 524.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.