HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.2857.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIVE. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HIVE Digital Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $694.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.54. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

