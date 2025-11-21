HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.2857.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIVE. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HIVE Digital Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.
HIVE opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $694.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.54. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.
HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
