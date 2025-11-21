Analysts Set Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Target Price at $48.30

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Bruker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,016. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 63.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bruker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $64.64.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $860.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.40 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.