Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tokio Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 0.5%

OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 9.67%.The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

