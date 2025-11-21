Brokerages Set Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Price Target at $101.63

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.6333.

FMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.74.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.60 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $1.9982 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

