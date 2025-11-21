Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. Regency Centers has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Regency Centers by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.