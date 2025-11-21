Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The business had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $38,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

