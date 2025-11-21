Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $330.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.65.

ZS stock opened at $279.73 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.93 and its 200-day moving average is $289.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,036.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,263,655.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,932,000 after purchasing an additional 888,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $153,340,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 61.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,083,000 after acquiring an additional 741,756 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

