BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$87.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.85.

BRP stock opened at C$87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. BRP has a 1 year low of C$43.88 and a 1 year high of C$96.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.

