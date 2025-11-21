Insider Selling: Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Insider Sells £4,352,520 in Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 22,908 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £190, for a total value of £4,352,520.

Goodwin Trading Up 2.7%

LON GDWN opened at £201.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of £109.76. Goodwin PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,540 and a 12 month high of £244. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Thursday, September 25th.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

