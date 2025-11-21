Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Insider Acquires £9,240 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Joe Vorih acquired 3,000 shares of Genuit Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 per share, with a total value of £9,240.

Genuit Group Trading Down 0.5%

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 301 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.34. The company has a market capitalization of £748.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. Genuit Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 293 and a 52 week high of GBX 423.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GEN. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 to GBX 500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 505 to GBX 520 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 508 to GBX 521 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuit Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 507.75.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

