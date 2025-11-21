Insider Buying: Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £151.34 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch acquired 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, for a total transaction of £151.34.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Chris Birch bought 91 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 per share, for a total transaction of £149.24.

On Monday, September 15th, Chris Birch bought 88 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

HWG stock opened at GBX 160.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. Harworth Group plc has a one year low of GBX 155 and a one year high of GBX 190.50. The firm has a market cap of £520.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group ( LON:HWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 3 EPS for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 210 to GBX 212 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Harworth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

